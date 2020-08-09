Most days start early for John Tumino. One morning last week, he picked up a bulk order of coffee for the organization he co-founded, called 'In My Father's Kitchen. John's next stop is where the work begins for the day because the coffee has a greater purpose than just providing caffeine.

What You Need To Know In 2011 John and Leigh-Ann Tumino founded In My Father's Kitchen



The organization does direct street outreach to people living on the streets They provide food to the homeless as well as other resources



They sell coffee, maple syrup and pasta sauce, with 100% of proceeds going back to the organization's programs

Back in the In My Father's Kitchen office, Tumino takes a hands on approach by putting labels on the bags for the coffee which is called New Horizons.

"So, when someone makes a move, changes their life around, makes a decision to come out from the streets and get better and get sober, that's going into a new horizon," Tumino said explaining the reason behind the coffee's name.

I had the opportunity to spend time with John Tumino, @nmyfatherskichn’s co-founder, and learn more about his mission to help those living on the streets in #Syracuse. You’ll get to see his story later today on @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/BCQd0x6B9w — Iris St. Meran (@IrisOnTV) August 9, 2020



Each 10 ounce bag is carefully measured out and prepped for delivery. All the proceeds go right back to the programming. He calls it a labor of love: "Drinking a cup of coffee is an easy way to help me, help someone on the street," he said.



And once that part is complete, it's back out on the road again for John who is making deliveries personally.



"So like today, we're delivering coffee, but this afternoon, morning, we were in this van with a doctor and my team and we go out and we bring supplies to the folks living outside. Things they need like wet wipes, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste as well as a wonderful lunch," he added. "Today we had pulled pork and potato salad is what I gave out - sandwiches today. Then it's not that, it's the love that we give them with a no strings approach."



Tumino makes sure that love is at the core of everything the organization does and that includes deliveries. On this run, the customer receives their order and John makes sure it's safely tucked away.



He spends a lot of time on the road. He says it gives him the opportunity to check on those who are living on the streets and he refers to them as his friends. He shared one of his first encounters with friends that inspired him to do this work.



"I told him that he wasn't invisible," Tumino reflected. "He goes, I feel like nobody sees me and then he starts to unpack his life to me on this corner for like 20 minutes."



He hopes his example and work with be a lesson for everyone.

"So I just want people to understand, that these are folks out there that are broken and need help and not to judge, just to love," Tumino said.



To support In My Father's Kitchen by buying products, making a donation or to learn more, click here.