Yamar Carter is an artist and wood is his medium. He can put just about any art on anything.

Even during a pandemic business at his store has been pretty good.

His store is Yamaguchi on Lark Street, and it’s where he does all his work.

He uses computer aided software to etch out his art on wood in a matter of minutes.

He says he didn’t make it to college but he scraped together every penny he had to buy his wood working and art shop.

“I get to brag that I don’t owe anybody anything,” Carter said.

It all paid off when his business got a boost after Governor Cuomo stopped by and purchased PPE masks Carter had designed. Those mask have been a hot seller ever since.

“I was getting calls for them day and night. It was a little bit exhausting,” Carter said.

So he enlisted the help of interns, to help the flow of quality products going out and local clients coming in.

“I’d rather be here than anywhere in the world,” Carter said.