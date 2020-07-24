ORLANDO, Fla. — The man behind a boxing program for at-risk youth wants it to branch out of the ring.

What You Need To Know Ruben Saldaña is behind "Ru Camp" in Orlando



Saldaña teaches at-risk kids boxing



Saldaña is an ex-gang leader, turned coach

Ruben Saldaña a gang leader from Miami turned coach in Orlando, served a nearly 20-year sentence in prison. Now, he runs Ru Camp — a youth crime prevention camp.

He coaches juveniles to compete and qualify for the United States Fight League, in hopes of keeping them off the streets.

“My passion is to redeem myself for the terror that I used to be in the communities. In my heart, God has told me your path is to do this to give back,” Saldaña said.

Saldaña wants to branch out to Osceola County and is hopeful someone will join him in his crime-fighting efforts.

While serving Orange County kid,s he hosts the training sessions out of his own home in Orlando. But Saldaña is currently looking for a physical space in Osceola County, where he can expand to.

