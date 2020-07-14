A late summer tradition in the Hudson Valley is being put on hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Hudson Valley Garlic Festival has been canceled due to public health concerns associated with COVID-19. Organizers say the safety of the community, festival-goers, and vendors is their number one priority, and they don't want to put anyone at risk by holding a large public gathering.

The Garlic Festival's Chairperson Richard Kappler says plans are already being put in place to bring back the festival next year. The festival has been held in Saugerties every year since 1992.