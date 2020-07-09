ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando barber has been selected by the NBA to be one of only a few barbers that will be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports to cut players’ hair during the NBA season.

What You Need To Know Joel Padilla chosen to be barber for NBA players at Disney



NBA is restarting season at ESPN Wide World of Sports



Padilla has to quarantine for a week before starting

“I’m at Disney Springs right now. I am at a resort. They have everyone (quarantined) right now,” said Joel Padilla, co-owner and barber of Members Only Chop Shop .

Starting July 15, he will start work there. For now, he is under the quarantine. He cannot leave his for room for seven days except to be tested for COVID-19 , which he does every day. Food is brought to him and left outside the door.

Padilla currently cuts hair for Orlando Magic players Evan Forniers and Nikola Vučević and is looking forward to cutting a whole lot more hair of NBA players.

“It’s like living the dream. When I was kid I was dreamed about working with artists and athletics,” he said.

Padilla currently is staying at a “casita” on Disney property and will be moved to another resort next week when he begins working.

He said he’s been keeping busy in his room by Facetime with his kids, girlfriend, and family.