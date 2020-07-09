KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Give Kids the World isn’t letting coronavirus stop its Challenge for Hope fun run. Registration is open for the fourth annual event, which this year will be virtual.

For the past three years, more than 1,000 people had participated in the fundraiser for the Central Florida-based nonprofit, bringing in more than $400,000.

The coronavirus last month forced Give Kids the World Village to close the 84-acre resort for an undetermined amount of time and lay off about 150 of its employees.

“The safety of our wish families, supporters, staff and volunteers is always our top priority, so this year our Challenge for Hope fundraiser will be completely virtual,” Pamela Landwirth, Give Kids The World president and chief executive offer, said. “We’re thrilled that with this change our supporters around the world will have the chance to participate, bringing the spirit of Give Kids The World to wherever they are.”

Landwirth said participants can choose their own challenge. “Walk, roll, run, stroll, swim – or even jump rope your way to complete your event,” she said.

For $39, participants can become a “Challenger.” They will receive a kit in the mail with everything needed in order to complete their challenge from home, including a commemorative medal featuring wish kid art and a race bib. To register or learn more about Give Kids the World, go to www.challengeforhope.org.

Give Kids the World hopes events like the Challenge for Hope will help the resort reopen as soon as possible.

In addition to providing accommodations for children with critical illnesses and their families, Give Kids The World also fulfills wishes, which often include trips to area theme parks likes Disney World and Universal Orlando.