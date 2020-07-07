Artist Robin Kirchgessner is making the best of her time at home. She's creating sweet and simple artwork to help capture family memories and spread some joy in these uncertain times.

"I love trying different mediums. I like using watercolor, acrylics, and pencil," said Kirchgessner.

Artist Robin Kirchgessner from #Irondequoit is making the most of the NY Pause. She started Love Binny Designs, a small paper goods business. She designs custom home watercolor portraits, recipe cards and digital greeting cards. @SPECNewsROC #artist #SmallBiz #Watercolors pic.twitter.com/v9qSUiY1sT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 7, 2020

She has a knack for capturing moments on paper and writing messages of support. This student and swimmer at Hobart & William Smith in Geneva used time at home to start Love Binny Designs. Binny is a childhood nickname — one that stuck.

Kirchgessner designs custom watercolor home portraits, recipe cards in soft watercolors so families can cherish their favorite family recipes. Her latest digital designs are greeting cards.

You can find Love Binny Designs at Juniper Gift Shop in #Irondequoit and on IG. (Binny is her nickname.) This talented artist is an Irondequoit grad. She’s a student and swimmer at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. @SPECNewsROC #artist #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/z2EvPP25jy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 7, 2020

"Everyone is spending more time at home and maybe hopefully enjoying time at home and maybe that would be special. I started this during quarantine like the first week in April so quarantine gave me the time to really focus and get this started," Kirchgessner said. "I have always loved sending a handwritten note in the mail whether it is a thank you note or just for fun and I was kind of hoping that during this time I can encourage others while everyone is home and missing their friends to think about sending a note just for fun."

You can find Love Binny Designs at Juniper Gift Shop in Irondequoit and at Love Binny on Instagram.