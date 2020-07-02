One unexpected result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a major spike in bike sales.

"Usually we gradually come into this spring, but it came in like a waterfall and it really hasn't stopped since," said Brian Dunlevy, the president of Joe Fix It's bike store in Goshen.

For Dunlevy and his staff, business has been booming since March.

"Right now we have about 800 to 1000 bikes on back order, " said Shaun Hamilton, the store manager for Joe Fix Its.

In fact, their normal inventory is 800 to 1000 bikes. Now they're down to about 10 percent of that and they're not alone.

This phenomenon in bike sales is happening nationwide. According to market research group NPD in March, sales of adult leisure bikes rose 121 percent from the prior year.

The demand is so high Joe Fix Its is shipping products across the country.

"People are traveling hours to get here to pick up some stuff, " said Dunlevy. "They're coming up from New York City just to pick up car racks; It's a great thing to see all these people back in the sport."

So why are so many people riding bikes now?

"The gyms closing is definitely a factor. The fact that people have been kept inside for so long, they're just dying to get out and do something," said Dunlevy.

With more Americans anxious to find alternative forms of exercise, the increase in demand for bikes is leading to shortages with many big box stores like Walmart selling out.

"The demand is 2 to 3 times what we're normally seeing so wholesellers aren't prepared for that and the other theory is that this all started in Asia and those plants aren't prepared to provide us with what we're needing right now," said Dunlevy.

So how can you get your hands on an affordable bike?

Check with your local bike shop

Look for used bikes for sale on secondhand seller apps like Let Go, Facebook Marketplace or even Ebay

If the bike is in need of repair bring it to your local bike shop

But if you're buying a used bike , buyer beware.

"Sometimes there's a costly repair bill at the other end, but sometimes there isn't," said Dunlevy.

Joe Fix Its hopes to get new inventory in by August or September.





