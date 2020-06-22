The historic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park will remain closed for the summer season.

Park officials said in a Facebook post late Sunday that the park will not open due to COVID-19 conditions and restrictions.

They said they had hoped to open the park for the July 4 holiday and had assembled many of the rides and other equipment.

Staffing was also a bit of an issue as unemployment benefits were so generous and people were resistant to leave that program and return to the workforce.

"While we are devastated at this loss we remain determined to be here in future years and will continue with capital improvement projects throughout the summer and off season in an effort to return stronger for 2021," the Facebook post said.

The amusement park as we know it now has been around since the 1950s, but the park has been in existence since the 1800s.