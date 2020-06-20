A community is rallying around a local barbershop which was damaged during recent protests.

Fresh 2 Def Cutz was set on fire during the protests in Buffalo following the killing of George Floyd.

Angel Mercado has owned the Massachusetts street barbershop for over 15 years.

Community members came out for a barbeque Saturday to support Mercado and the rebuilding of the shop that's been a staple of the community for almost two decades.

The day included food, music and haircuts for any donation.

"Words cannot express the feeling that it feels to have this type of support from people that you don't even know who maybe walk past one time, and is completely backing the support on the regrowth, that they miss us already,” Mercado said. “I kind of feel like I’m obligated to do it now because it seems like it hurt more people than just me and my family."

A GoFundMe is set up, and the goal is to raise $50,000 for the shop. So far, $12,000 has been raised.