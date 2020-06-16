Amber Howland is running six or seven miles each day in order to hit 1,000 kilometers by the end of August.

Each time she laces up her shoes, she's featuring a different locally owned business on social media, and usually changes her route to jog by the business of the day.

More than just showing off companies, Howland is raising funds for the Food Bank of Central New York.

She started without a goal in mind, but has already raised more than $3,000. She's even selling shirts designed and printed by a shop in Cato, in Cayuga County, and all the proceeds go straight to feeding the hungry in Central New York. The jogger grew up in Rome and said giving back is part of the Central New York culture.

"It really shows what a small tight-knit community Central New York is." Howland said. "I grew up here and it's really nice to see you neighbors helping neighbors during this time"

To follow along with Amber's progress, see what businesses she's featuring or find out how you can help, head over to her website, amberhowland.com.