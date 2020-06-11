The 2020 Altamont Fair has been canceled due to the current pandemic, according to a Wednesday night press release.

Fair officials say their priority remains with the community's health and well-being and Wednesday's decision was "difficult."

“Although we held off making this difficult decision as long as we could, we knew that despite our best efforts to create a safe path to host the Altamont Fair, it is clear we must cancel for this year to do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19," said Board President Kathleen Stanton, in the release.

With this year's cancellation, fair officials plan to use this time to prep for next year's Altamont Fair, currently slated for August 17-22, 2021.