MELBOURNE, Fla. — As we see marches and protests throughout the state, local business are pitching in to help demand justice and fight for change.

What You Need To Know Ben & Jerry's franchise owner sponsoring "March for Justice"



Jessica Shaw already raised more than $5,000

Jessica Shaw, Ben & Jerry's franchise owner and sponsor of the March for Justice, is challenging people to have those tough conversations and fight for what's right.

“If you don't agree with me, let’s sit down with some ice cream and talk about why this is important to me,” Shaw said.

Hoping to spark change, the Melbourne branch has already raised more than $5,000 from other businesses and community members.

Despite receiving hateful messages on social media, Shaw says she won't back down.

“We’ve been told that we are disgusting and that our business is going to suffer and honestly it might, but we will still do it 100 times over,” Shaw explained.

Ben & Jerry's employee Emily Ortiz is optimistic for change and is attending the march with her entire family.

“It's educating a new generation to look at the realities that black and brown people face,” Ortiz explained.

Both of them from different backgrounds and life experiences will march side-by-side for the same cause.

Shaw says she became a Ben & Jerry's franchise owner because the company supports community activism and strong social missions.

Four years ago Ben & Jerry’s publicly stated their support for the Black Lives Matters movement. Now, they’re once again calling for change to eliminate social and racial injustice.​