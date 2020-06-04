As another industry takes a step forward Thursday, others are still in the dark in terms of next steps.

Dan Mastronardi is the owner of the Westcott Theater. They held their last show March 11, and since then, the stage has been silent.

What You Need To Know Theaters don't know when they will be able to reopen



Booking acts and planning shows take months



Thousands of independent theaters around the country are working together to come up with ideas

He said booking a show and holding a concert isn't as simple as opening the doors back up. It takes around six months to plan each event they hold.

During the economic shutdown driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, they have run a GoFundMe campaign and launched merchandise to help pay the bills with shows on hold, but that might not be enough. Word from the state about when they could reopen will allow them to start planning. And Mastronardi said every day counts.

"Even if these restrictions loosen up and we can have people in our venues, the artists that we book and that the public is used to seeing, it's not like we can call them and say 'hey we can open, come down this weekend,'" he said. "The music business doesn't work on those terms."

The Westcott Theater is part of NIVA, the National Independent Venues Association. They've been able to get advice and discuss ideas with thousands of venues around the nation.