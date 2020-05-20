OVIEDO, Fla. — For many living with disabilities, it’s a struggle to safely get the things they need amid the coronavirus pandemic . But one nonprofit in Central Florida is making life a little easier.

The Center for Independent Living has been serving individuals with disabilities for more than 40 years. It’s known for making ramps to help residents with mobility issues in seven counties across Central Florida.

While right now they may not be doing that due to the pandemic, they’re offering their resources in a different way — CIL is dropping off care kits with items like toilet paper and Clorox to those in need.

Karen Moschos, a 78-year-old out of Oviedo, is ever so grateful to have had CIL pay her a visit.

“I think it’s wonderful because we’ve been in isolation for a while… Just knowing somebody in the outside world knows I am here and cares about me,” Moschos said.

Brittany Pilcher, Development Director for CIL, said that they’ve had to redefine the way they operate.

“We are so used to having individuals come into our offices to get services and to participate in our programs,” Pilcher explained. “But we have really pivoted to proactively call our individuals with disabilities those that we serve specifically our senior community to check in on them.”

The Center for Independent Living’s annual fundraising gala will happen online this year.

Celebrating Independence LIVE will stream live on social media, anyone is welcome to join. It will take place on June 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.