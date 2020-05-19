MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Imagine celebrating a milestone birthday during the pandemic. Now imagine living through your second pandemic in your lifetime.

Betty Johnson just turned 106.

A day worth celebrating with a surprise party at her Courtenay Springs Village home in Merritt Island — complete with song, cake and birthday balloons, plus family, dear friends and laughter.

Johnson has really lived through it all: two World Wars, the Great Depression, and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that killed 50 million people worldwide.

As a 4-year-old, she was the only one of her family who didn't get sickened by the flu.

"I was the only little one running around the place while everyone else was sick in bed," Johnson recalled. "I've lived through it all, and I feel so sorry for those who haven't."

And now she's living through yet another pandemic.

Spectrum News asked her about her secret to a long life.

"There's not much I can do about it, it just goes on, and on, and on. What the hell.” she laughed.

Johnson is twice widowed, has three children, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.