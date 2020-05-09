People have been cooped up at home, and some are using the time to pick up home improvement projects, such as painting. With that in mind, has the local painting industry increased in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Licari Painting owner Paul Licari thinks that is not the case for commercial painters and residential painter laboring.

”We’ve dropped off zero (paints) at this point," he said.



He said his painters had to postpone work that had been scheduled for inside due to COVID-19.

However, he said homeowners have been taking matters into their own hands and that might account for an initial increase in numbers.

“I think a lot of people are working at home now. I myself just repainted my family room,” he said.

Helen Purcell, a paint color consultant for Purcell's Paint, feels the same way.

“The sales were increased when it first started because everyone was home and wanted something to do,” she said.

Tony Savienelli, the vice president of Savinelli Painting, also is in agreement with the same observation.

“Must be all homeowners buying the paint," he said.

They said the demand for do-it-yourself paint projects has prompted homeowners to go online and shop.

“When you look online,” said Purcell, “it’s different than when you see it in person. So samples are always a good idea.”

Purcell Paints in Dewitt and Liverpool are currently open for people to see samples and other things in person.

They said they are making sure extra safety measures are in place, such as limiting capacity and extra sanitation.

There is also curbside service.

“The curbside was a big challenge,” Purcell admitted.

She added that people have been nonstop asking for advice on how to paint.

“The phone was ringing off the wall,” she said.

As for professional painters, many are on a hiatus because of the pandemic.

“It’s been hard for them,” she revealed.

Nevertheless, she said the paint industry will continue to service the public within guidelines.

It is all in an effort to keep the painting industry alive, and our paint jobs aesthetically pleasing.