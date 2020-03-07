SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Altamonte Springs teen Saris Marie Garcia was selected as one of the ambassadors for Nothing Down, an international Down Syndrome awareness organization.

Altamonte Springs teen choses as ambassador for Nothing Down

The 18-year-old is now one of the organization's 29 newest ambassadors. Garcia was picked from a pool of more than 500 candidates worldwide.

The goal is to help change the way others around the world view people with down syndrome.

As one of the new ambassadors, Garcia, along with her family, will help the organization through community outreach, fundraising and social media promotion for all of 2020.

For more information about Nothing Down, visit nothingdown.org.