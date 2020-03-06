The city of Auburn was filled with protestors Thursday night as hospital employees fight for better working conditions.

Dozens protested outside Auburn Memorial and its offices.

The workers voted to unionize in 2018 but still don't have contracts.

Demonstrators said the hospital has offered a 0 percent raise and they are not happy about that.

“We come in here when it's dark; we leave here when it is dark. Family time is on the backburner because we are here all the time. Just don't feel respected," said AMMS Surgical Services Medical Assistant Kristen Wiers.



Workers have spent about a year in contract negotiations.