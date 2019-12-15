It’s the season of giving and a Rochester restaurant is doing just that.

People’s Choice Kitchen in the city's 19th ward neighborhood is giving people the option to pay what they can afford during the holiday season.

"There’s no set price. We're in a time where people are living on fixed incomes and living on a budget week to week," said restaurant owner, Evangela Stanley.

She started the effort to help those in need of a meal or low on cash. At checkout, customers simply pay what they can afford.

During December, People’s Choice Kitchen is allowing people to pay what they can afford.

It started as a week event, but was extended because of great support from the community. Many customers are paying it forward to help cover costs. @SPECNewsROC #SeasonofGiving pic.twitter.com/8o3Jg1xC4K — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) December 14, 2019

It started as a week-long event but after great support from the community, she extended it to month of December.

“I have people writing in from Atlanta. I have people paying it forward. Oh my god, I've had so many customers come in and buy a meal, and then put extra money with it,” said Stanley.

“I’ve seen a lady give pennies. She gave her pennies for the next person that might be empty handed or can’t afford a meal. And you never know a person, what they’re going through, especially these days,” said Ronald Gardener of Rochester.

While it seems like a big risk for a business to give up on profit, Stanley says she does it because she loves her community.

“I'm just basically giving up my labor. Rice is inexpensive, cabbage is, I know all the great seasonings I put into my meat, but I don't mind giving back," Stanley said. "I do not have much, but I have enough where I want to share with the community.”

Customers at People's Choice say it's not a shock to see her giving back.

“I absolutely love it. I’ve been supporting her for years," said Kerrisha Dent of Rochester. "I love her spirit, she’s just such a wonderful person and she loves giving back to the community.”

“She always had a giving heart, and I believe that God is going to bless her,” added Ronald Gardener.

The special offer ends December 31, but there's a chance it could be extended again.