It's the most wonderful time of the year and in Baldwinsville that means their annual parade of lights.

"It's not very warm. It's what 25 degrees out? It's dark. It's cold but people were out and they're happy and they were enjoying themselves," said Steve McMahon of Baldwinsville.

But the bright lights and fire trucks aren't the only reason people come out, it's Small Business Saturday.

"I try to go to local independent stores and restaraunts as much as I can. I find the business is better and people put their heart and soul into small businesses," McMahon added.

Sweet Dream Candy owner Robin Mack agrees.

"We spent every penny we had to open up the shop," she said.

Mack said she puts her money into the community and the community puts their money into her business.

"I give back to the community and they come and buy candy," she added.

It's a two way relationship where the community wins.

"It helps to keep the money in the community but it also helps to keep the money going back into the community to support libraries and schools," said McMahon.