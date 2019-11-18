After 40 years in business, a staple in the Rochester area has closed its doors.

Mario’s Homemade Pasta Kitchen on Empire Boulevard in Penfield held it’s final brunch Sunday for customers to enjoy the family favorite one last time.

“I think the first time we came was actually was for one of the Sunday brunches I think probably about 20 years ago and it’s just kind of nice to end on the same note that you begin," said Tony Joy of Gates.

Customers describe Mario’s as a family-friendly place that keeps them coming back.

“Good food, good atmosphere, good waiters, and waitresses. Everything good, a good place to meet friends,” said Ginny Faro of Webster.

For other families, Mario’s had become a place to celebrate all major life events.

“It’s kind of sad. This is a great family spot for us, we’ve done all of the wedding showers, baby showers, baptism, and today a second birthday party for my grandson,” said Kathleen Oleary of Webster.

All of the customers Spectrum News talked to thanked the staff and owner Mario for his years of service to the community.

“I have chosen at 73 years old that retirement becomes a little bit more important than continuing with the restaurant,” Daniele said.

The restaurant said customers have three options if you have unused gift cards: