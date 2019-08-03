The fifth annual Herkimer Diamond Days continued Saturday, giving guests the chance to enjoy food, shop, listen to live music, and tour historical parts of the Town of Herkimer.

One of the more popular attractions Saturday was the chance to tour the 1834 Herkimer County Jail — which is home to the cell of infamous killer Chester Gillette. Herkimer County Historian Jim Greiner says Gillette’s cell is a large reason people are interested in touring the facility.

The festival also gave guests the chance to learn more about its namesake – Herkimer diamonds. The diamonds, which are actually semi-precious quartz, have properties that make it unique to other types of minerals. In terms of formation, a majority of quartz around the world is single-terminated, but the Herkimer diamond is double-terminated.

The semi-precious quartz is also used to create various types of alcohol. Most notably, Crystal Head Vodka — which was created by actor and comedian David Ackroyd — is triple filtered through the diamonds.

Renée Scialdo Shevat, the president and owner of Herkimer Diamond Mines, says the diamonds have been used to create vodka for nearly a decade, and they can also be used to filter and distill beers.