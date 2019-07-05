NATIONWIDE – One fast food chain is facing a major shortage this summer.

Taco Bell restaurants are suffering from tortilla shortages.

The cause of the issue is unknown.

No word from the chain on how many restaurants are affected.

Taco Bell is experiencing a shortage in their supply of tortillas.

It says some restaurants cannot get enough of them from their supplier to meet the demand.

The chain has not shared which restaurants are dealing with the shortage, or why they are experiencing the issue.