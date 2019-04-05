SAN MARINO, Calif. -- When was the last time you went shopping in a physical book store, let alone a toy store? Over the last decade, the rise of online shopping has left many brick and mortar retail stores on the decline.

But a new study from the Washington Post showed that while retailers tend to lose customers to the allure of online sellers, independent neighborhood shops are actually seeing a revival.

That’s good news for the city of San Marino, which up until the end of March was preparing to say goodbye to the San Marino Toy and Book Shoppe — a staple in the community for almost 45 years.

“To have people come in absolutely sobbing when we announced the closing was really something,” said 20-year employee Candace Moreno. “It was tough, it was really tough. In a way I felt like I was mourning the loss of it.”

“So it was great when we found out that somebody was [going to] buy us, and we we’re [going to] reopen, and it’s [going to] happen,” she continued.

That somebody is Kelley Carpiac. She, along with her husband and three children, are the proud new owners of the toy store. As residents of the city, they had been customers under the previous owner and wanted to find a way to keep the shop alive.

“You kind of pinch yourself and think, ‘oh we’re we the only ones?’” Carpiac said. “But the outpouring from the community that we’ve had, everyone was so sad to see the store close and is so excited to see it reopen.”

Neighbors from all over the San Gabriel Valley will get the chance to come visit when the store hosts its grand reopening on April 27.