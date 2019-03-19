Like most people in Los Angeles, Matt Stevanus and his wife struggled to afford their rising rent.

He used to be a restaurant cook, but even with his day job and his wife working, it wasn’t enough to keep the lights on for their $1,500 per month Torrance apartment.

"It was keeping us afloat and borderline struggling, and I just got really tired of that especially for my kids," Stevanus said.

When his rent went up another $200, he knew he needed to make more money, find a new place to live and figure it out fast.

"Just seeing my kids and just not having enough to provide for them, buy them whatever food that they want or take them on some sort of trip, it was just... It was killer for me,” Stevanus said.

That’s when he decided to sell his own food.

He bought a grill and started a food pop-up selling breakfast burritos anywhere he could.

His business allowed him to create his own schedule and take care of the kids when his wife had to go to work.

He is one of about 50,000 food vendors who sets up shop on L.A.’s streets.

After six months, his business Low-Key Burritos took off through word of mouth, social media and helped him make his way into coffee shops like Commodity in Long Beach.

"We moved into a new place, so the rent was higher. So that did kind of scare me, but I was like, 'Man I [have] to make it happen so we’ve got to sell something. And I’m going to keep going and it’s going to work," Stevanus said.

His business is still a work in progress, but he’s comforted knowing it’s helping him afford his new place and allowing him to treat his kids to comfort food when they ask for it.