Only 1 in 100 homes has changed hands in the U.S. so far this year, according to a new analysis from Redfin.

The real estate website reported Tuesday that the turnover rate for every size of home in every type of neighborhood has dropped since 2019 — the largest decline in at least a decade.

What You Need To Know Only 1 in 100 homes has changed hands in the U.S. so far this year, according to Redfin



Large single-family homes in the suburbs saw the largest turnover declines



Small single-family urban properties are the most difficult to find



California has the lowest home turnover of any state

Driven by ultra-low mortgage rates and employers’ work-from-home policies, a pandemic homebuying boom depleted the supply of available properties for sale. Now that mortgage rates have nearly doubled, homeowners are holding onto their homes instead of selling them, leaving prospective buyers with 28% fewer properties to choose from compared with 2019.

Turnover has declined most in the suburbs — from 2.4% in 2019 to 1.6% so far this year. Buyers of large suburban homes with at least four bedrooms have 33% fewer houses to choose from, according to Redfin.

“The turnover rate of large single-family suburban homes has shrunk most because that type of home exploded in popularity during the pandemic,” the study said. “Remote workers flocked to the suburbs, untethered from the office, and purchased large properties with space for adults to work from home and children to attend school from home.”

Small, single-family homes in urban areas are the most difficult to find, with just 1.1% turning over to new owners in the first half of 2023. Urban single-family-home buyers have 25.5% fewer homes to choose from compared with 2019.

People who own starter-type homes frequently turn them into rentals instead of selling them when they move up to a bigger house.

“Homeowners can often cover their mortgage and then some when renting out this type of home, especially in desirable neighborhoods,” according to the Redfin analysis. “That income paired with the home’s value increasing over time incentivizes keeping rather than selling.”

California has the lowest availability of any state. Just 0.6% of large, single-family suburban homes in San Jose have changed hands this year — the lowest rate of the 50 most populous metro areas in the country. Oakland, San Diego, Sacramento, Anaheim and Los Angeles all saw less than 1% of homes turn over to a new owner so far this year.

In addition to holding onto low mortgage rates, the study cited the state’s Proposition 13, which limits property tax increases to a maximum of 2% per year, with incentivizing homeowners to keep their properties instead of selling them.

Newark, N.J.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Austin, Texas, homebuyers have the most availability, as 2% of large, suburban single-family homes have changed hands.

“The quick increase in mortgage rates created an uphill battle for many Americans who want to buy a home by locking up inventory and making the homes that do hit the market too expensive,” Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr said in a statement Tuesday.

A typical home is selling for almost 40% more in 2023 than before the pandemic, he added.

To help alleviate the housing affordability crisis, Marr said mortgage rates would need to dip closer to 5% from their current average of 7.6% for a 30-year fixed. Building more housing, updating zoning to make building easier and reducing transfer taxes for home sales could also help free up supply.