The city received permission from the state to house migrants at the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem, the mayor's office said Saturday.

Lincoln Correctional Facility, a 10,000-square-foot building facing the north side of Central Park, had housed immigrants from the Young Women's Hebrew Association and U.S. soldiers during World War II before becoming a minimum-security jail.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed the jail in September 2019, and the site has been vacant since.

The city says it will work with the state to open "an emergency respite center" at the facility.

Officials say that more than 70,000 migrants have arrived through the city's intake centers since last spring, and hundreds more arrive in the city every day.

Migrants will not be housed in jail cells, City Hall says.

"We're grateful to the state for providing this site and partnering with the city to open this space as a temporary site for asylum seekers as New York City continues to face this humanitarian crisis," a City Hall spokesperson said in a statement.

The city spokesperson also called for "additional financial and operational support from our partners."

Two months ago, the state announced their desire for Lincoln Correctional Facility to be redeveloped.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a request for proposal in March, searching for a tenant that would "create a vibrant and sustainable development that maximizes economic potential, supports job creation and meets the growing demand for affordable housing in New York City," the governor's office said.

Now, housing migrants at the facility is "a temporary and short-term use of Lincoln," state officials said.

"The state's plans for the site continue to be to move forward in the months ahead to redevelop it as affordable housing," the governor's office said. "We continue to join our partners at all levels of government to call for a permanent, federal solution to this crisis."