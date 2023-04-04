BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you know what goes into the development or upkeep of the place where you live and how that affects your cost of living?

There are personal factors like eating out, entertainment and budgeting, but the walls around you are a big part of your monthly costs.

"It's kind of a roller coaster in the real estate industry," said Ryan Devin of HusVar Real Estate. "Home prices, you know, [are] rising daily, it seems like rent is going up. Most of the projects we do are houses that are completely dilapidated. Where we come in, we rip out all the old plaster and lath, you know, put up new drywall, new electrical, new plumbing and obviously there's a cost that comes with that."

The initial costs heavily factor into the level at which groups or individual landlords need to set rent. After all, it is a business and one with continuing needs.

"In most projects, we do a fresh coat of paint, typically new flooring or carpets. But it doesn't end there," Devin added. "Once the tenant moves in, that's not where it stops."

But are there things these groups can do to keep that rent somewhere affordable? Pieter Louw handles a lot of the equipment and logistics for this crew and the 716 is far from the only area dealing with weather extremes in New York.

"We want to get everything as efficient as possible. All of our lighting is LED lighting. All of our appliances are high efficiency," said Louw who works with HusVar as well as Queen City Construction Management. "Essentially every single part of the house is so efficient to the point where your old required amperage of like say 200 amp and a house almost goes down to 100. We still do 150 to be safe."

"It's funny that we've become so efficient that we've almost needed more technology now to keep the places running," he added.

Not all properties are the same, but Sean Mattrey talks through some of the figures that are similar from Buffalo to Rochester, and Syracuse to Schenectady.

"So regarding the unit downstairs ... project like that, we're probably all in about $40,000. That was a full gut down to the studs across the board," Mattrey said as he walked from a downstairs duplex unit still in the throes of renovations, up to a more finished upstairs. "Regarding this unit up here, luckily enough when we bought it up, here was much more of a finished product. But we still put about $10,000 in just to make some of the updates between you know the kitchen, the bathroom, you know, getting into the paint and the floors and so on and so forth."

One of his main points for rent prices is the housing market for those trying to develop these spots.

"Even adding to that the interest rates have been on the rise. So that's making, you know, homeowners' monthly payments much more expensive," he added. "So when landlords are buying these places at these higher prices, their monthly payment is much higher. Ultimately dictating what they have to charge in rent."

As we’ve seen in just about every neck of New York, weather plays a role in who can even keep up with maintenance and mother nature.

"Just had a client of mine who called us and said I've got to sell both of my rental properties," said Mattrey. "The big deciding factor was during those two big storms. He was just up all night stressed about the damages that were being done and he just said he's had enough."

The rental community is a lot of give and take. Landlords and ownership groups, it's said, need to do their part to keep rent manageable. Tenants are urged to understand their wants versus needs and be very direct with property partners.

"There's a lot of things that go into it. You know, getting plans ready, getting architectures on board, getting contractors ready to go to make something rent-ready," said Devin. "Tons of frustrations, headaches, blood, sweat and tears go into projects like this. But when you do finally get to hand the tenant the keys on the day that they move in, there's no better feeling [than] knowing that you gave them an awesome house to live in with their family."

One of the biggest things to check in with your landlord or property owner about is insulation. Having quality, up-to-date insulation can help save 15% on heating and cooling costs year-round.