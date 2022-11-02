A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday.

Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money for his own personal expenses, according to James. Wu collected fraudulent monthly mortgage payments, but never provided his buyers with ownership titles to the condos they purchased from his companies — TCJ Construction Inc. and 345 Ovington LLC.

“Wu took advantage of hardworking immigrants and sold them and their families a lie,” James said in the statement. “He earned their trust as a pillar of the community only to exploit it and steal their life’s savings.”



Lawyers for Wu did not return a request for comment.​

Wu sent a plan for a new 25-unit, Bay Ridge condo building to the state in 2013, James said. However, Wu never submitted paperwork to the city’s Department of Finance that would have legally made the building a condo. Therefore, the department never divided the property into different tax lots and individual condos were not created.

Nonetheless, Wu, who borrowed $5.8 million to develop the building, illegally sold condos to at least 20 immigrant families who knew and trusted the wealthy developer in the area, according to James. While the purchasers thought they were condo owners, they never received a title and “paid Wu in exchange for nothing,” James said.

"Because no condominium actually existed, these payments were essentially direct payments to Wu," James said in a press release.

Wu’s ex-wife, Xiao Rong Yang, was also involved in the scheme.

James and her office are seeking “to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state,” they said.

“The dream of owning their own homes turned into a nightmare for these families,” Thomas Yu, the executive director of Asian Americans for Equality, said in a statement. “It is imperative that the families who were caught up in this scheme, through no fault of their own, get their money back and have the opportunity to obtain long-term housing stability and financial security.”​