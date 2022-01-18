LONG BEACH, Calif. — The way City Councilman Al Austin sees it, there's a renaissance happening in North Long Beach.

Historically, the North Long Beach area hasn't received a lot of outside investments like its coastal neighbors in the south and downtown.

But in the past several years, developers have poured tens of millions of dollars into developing commercial projects in this working-class neighborhood.

Last year, Frontier Real Estate Investments opened Uptown Commons, a retail development featuring eateries housed in modular steel shipping containers at 6600 Atlantic Ave.

Down the street, Westland Real Estate Group is currently developing The Uptown Retail Center, an outdoor mixed-use retail center featuring steel containers.

Across North Long Beach, the LAB Anti-Mall and Anaheim Packing District creator Shaheen Sadeghi is developing The Beat, a collection of townhomes, retail and mixed-use projects.

And now, Irvine-based City Ventures is starting the pre-sale for 38 three-story solar-powered townhomes on Long Beach Boulevard, near Del Amo Boulevard.

Edgewood Point, currently under construction at 5070 Long Beach Blvd., features 38 three-bedroom layouts that range from 1,330 to 1,535 square feet, two-car garages, rooftop solar panels and other energy-saving appliances and thermostats in each unit.

The site was a formerly blighted and vacant land owned by the city. City Ventures acquired the site from Long Beach for $2.2 million in July, according to commercial real estate data site Reonomy.

Ryan Aeh, senior vice president of Land Acquisitions at City Ventures, said the new housing development would complement all of the new projects in North Long Beach.

"Long Beach is a sleeping giant," said Aeh to Spectrum News. "It has a lot of untapped potential, and people don't realize how large it is."

Edgewood Point is the second of three projects for City Ventures in the city. In 2019, City Ventures' first project, Huxton, a 40-townhome project, sold out within a year.

Edgewood Point should be completed by the end of this year, Aeh said. And down the street from Edgewood Point, City Ventures is in the process of breaking ground on 18 three-story townhomes.

"There's a lot of demand for for-sale housing," said Aeh. "A lot of the recent housing developments in the city have been rentals. We're providing much-needed housing in the area."

Prices in Edgewood Point will start in the low $600,000s, Aeh said.

Austin sees the new projects in his district and other parts of North Long Beach as a "long time coming."

Before City Ventures bought the two pieces of land on Long Beach Boulevard, the land was blighted, underutilized and unsightly for at least 10 years, said Austin.

Austin said companies like City Ventures are bringing much-needed investment and attention to this part of the Long Beach Boulevard corridor.

"This is transformational for this particular area," said Austin in an interview with Spectrum News. "They are bringing in a quality state-of-the-art project that is going to be a value add to our community."

Austin said the North Long Beach area is one of the best places to invest in the city of Long Beach right now.

"When you look at the rich diversity in the area, the City Ventures Edgewood Point project is right in the heart of the renaissance happening," he said.