LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — If you're in the market for a home and have a few million to spare, then a three-story "Barn House" with canyon and ocean views could be for you.

Designed by one of Orange County's most famous architects, Fred Briggs, the Barn House is a three-story, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,000 square foot Bauhaus-style, A-frame home that sits on a four-acre lot perched on a hill at 2020 Donna Drive in Laguna Beach.

Originally built in 1985, the current owners bought the property in 2005 and a year later modernized the home, said Cindy Jones, the business development officer at Concierge Auction.

The owners, who she did not disclose, listed the property for $6.9 million but are now auctioning the home on Concierge Auction in partnership with agent Pacific Sotheby's International Realty to the highest bidder with no reserves. The auction will run from March 19 to March 24.

"This home is unique because it's perched high on a hill, and it has vast ocean views, and it sits on four acres. It has so much privacy," Jones said. "It's great indoor and outdoor living in a natural setting. Even though it feels like you're away from the city, you're only a five-minute drive from the Village."

The property, which has an oak barn exterior, has been on the market since September. According to Redfin, the current owner purchased the home for $2.75 million. Architect Anders Lasater remodeled the house in 2006.

Inside, the home features vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. The home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a Boffi kitchen, and a two-story fireplace. The outdoors has a four-sided infinity edge pool, four balconies, walking paths, and a private orchard.

Briggs, who died in 2008, built the custom-built home in the 1980s for a friend who was a high school teacher at Laguna Beach High School, Jones said.

Briggs, who had his office in Dana Point, practiced architecture for more than 50 years. In 1991, Architectural Digest recognized Briggs as one of the world's Top 100 residential architects. He also designed offices and other commercial buildings. Briggs' most famous designs include the Del Dios Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, Laguna Beach Library, Dana Point Library, Main Beach, and its lifeguard tower in Laguna.