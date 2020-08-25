ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic has left many families without jobs, struggling to pay their bills and especially rent. That is why help is coming for some Orange County families through an eviction diversion program.

What You Need To Know Portal to apply opens at 9 a.m. today



Program will prioritize very low-income tenants



Get more about the COVID-19 eviction diversion program here



The portal to apply will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

This program could save between 5,000 and 8,000 residents in Orange County from losing their housing. Through the CARES Act, the county has approved $20 million in funding that can quickly help residents facing imminent eviction.

If approved, up to $4,000 will be paid directly to a resident's landlord to help cover back rent. For those residents that owe more than $4,000, the landlord would have to agree to forgive the remaining amount due.

“Our members and the housing industry as a whole really took a position that we’re all in this together, and the industry itself has mitigated a fair amount of evictions and things like that on its own," said Chip Tatum, Apartment Association of Greater Orlando CEO.

This program will prioritize very low-income tenants with around 55 percent of all funding earmarked for those residents. County leaders have stressed that this is not a rental assistance program but it can help make a big difference for people at the highest risk of losing housing.

“There’s a big difference here in that these tenants, some of which might have already been served an eviction notice, so the clock is ticking. We need to intervene as quickly as possible and work with the landlord and tenant, in order to ensure that this individual or these families do not end up homeless," said Roseann Harrington, Orange County Mayor Chief of Staff.

To qualify, tenants must show that you are at least two months behind on their rent and that they have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

If an application is approved, both the tenant and landlord would have to agree to the terms and sign on. And landlords must agree not to seek an eviction for 60 days unless both parties agree to end the lease sooner.

Applications for the Orange County eviction diversion program will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on eligibility and the documents required to apply can be found at ocfl.net/OrangeCares.