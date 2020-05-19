KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Applications for a second round of rental assistance in Osceola County sold out in just 15 minutes on Monday morning.

Here’s what you should know about the program:

1. Osceola County is using nearly $1 million in CARES Act funds to disperse to families in need as part of their rental assistance and foreclosure prevention program.

2. The program covers two months’ worth of home costs for those granted the help.

3. 500 applications were submitted Monday morning.

4. Applicants need to have a permanent residence and show proof of job loss in order to apply.

5. During a May 11 meeting, commissioner Peggy Choudhry asked if the county could look into assistance for those living in hotels/motels. Choudhry said that while she does not have the board’s support at the moment, she plans to continue fighting for those families without a permanent residence.

