SANFORD, Fla. — Solving the problem of homelessness is hard, but Seminole County is about to debut a first-of-its-kind approach to it for Central Florida: a permanent, supportive housing community called Warley Park.

While housing for the homeless is not uncommon, what will be different in Sanford will be a community for them called Warley Park, which will provide supportive services for those in need.

"The first step is provide the housing. But once there, the individuals or the families need supportive services, And it can range from medical services to counseling services, to financial modeling services … providing housing is only step one. But you've got to couple that," said Jonathan Wolf, founder of the Wendover Housing Partners .

It will be located at West 25th Street in Sanford, which is currently an empoty tract of land. However, in 10 months' time, a construction site in Sanford is going to look completely different, with 81 apartments, one and two bedrooms for chronically homeless families and other homeless individuals, identified by the county and school district.

Rent payment is primarily through government vouchers and the price tag for Warley Park is $20 million.

According to Wolf, Warley Park was born out of Seminole Action Board discussions, though it is a model that has been used elsewhere to tackle homelessness.



"Communities that were successful were bringing the services directly to the individuals within the housing communities," he said. "So many of these people are being housed in hotels that are being paid, that are double and triple the rates for what the cost will be for the folks. Paid primarily by the government."

Federal funding paid for the majority of the project, while private investment took care of the rest.

To pay for supportive services on site, they are fundraising an endowment for the community.

For Wolf, it is a moral imperative to help.

"These folks are our neighbors, here in Seminole County. Our children are going to school with these children," he said, continuing, "As a community, as a society, I just think we have an obligation to support our neighbors."​

Groundbreaking for Warley Park begins Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.