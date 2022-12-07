LOS ANGELES — In middle school, Samer Kabbani wanted to scrape up some extra cash around the holidays. So, he and his little brother, Sean, attached a ladder to each of their bikes, and rode around, offering to hang holiday lights for their neighbors.
Sixteen years later, “The Christmas Brothers” are now one of Los Angeles’ most distinguished holiday light installers.
Many of their clients are Hollywood celebrities and sports stars. Their work has also been featured in national television commercials.