If you’re looking to shop local this holiday season - the sooner, the better.

Production shortages and shipping delays are causing local makers to work in overdrive, as timely orders have become a source of stress.

“With shipping, it has sometimes become a little bit more challenging, and definitely a little scary for this upcoming holiday season,” says Krissy Monahan, owner of Breakout Press Co.

Monahan started Breakout Press Co. in 2011. The company’s stationery and gifts feature local landmarks and catchy phrases, which are perfect for the holidays, but it’s taking longer for Monahan to get the supplies she needs to make them.

“Down to the wire, we were printing those because they were supposed to arrive on Wednesday, and they did not come until yesterday,” says Monahan, pointing to Albany sweatshirts she launched for a recent local market.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shop local. Instead, makers are asking you place your orders a bit earlier and exercise some holiday patience.

“I think it’s just important to give us a little bit of grace as we are going into this, because we know that we’re going to run into some challenges that we can’t plan for,” says Monahan.

Local businesses like Breakout Press Co. say they were working to have a full stock by Small Business Saturday in order to get ahead of any surge in orders.