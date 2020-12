ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual tree lighting ceremony at Lake Eola lit up the downtown area Saturday night.



While residents could see the lighting in person, it was also virtual for people to watch at home.

The new Lake Eola Wonderland Christmas tree is adorned with 2,0000 ornaments and 200 pounds of lights.

If you missed it, you can still watch the synchronized light and music Christmas Tree Show each night at Lake Eola Park starting at 5:45 p.m.