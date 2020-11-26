DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 47th Annual Daytona Turkey Run kicks off this Thanksgiving at the International Speedway.

The Turkey Run is the largest combined classic car show and swap meet (with collector car parts and memorabilia) in the United States.

Organizers are encouraging the people coming to wear masks and stay spaced apart from other parties. Hand-washing stations are located throughout the infield.

Special events that would have had people arrive at the same time, all in the same central locations, have been canceled. The cars in the show are naturally social distance friendly, since they are spaced 12 feet apart, according to organizers.

The Turkey Run is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.