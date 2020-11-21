STATEWIDE — This is usually the time of year when travel starts picking up for Thanksgiving and the general holiday season.

But those numbers are expected to be way down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The weekend before Thanksgiving is usually a busy one here at Tampa International Airport and while there is a good amount of people, it is a bit slower than usual.

If you are traveling in the country or abroad, there are some restrictions to keep in mind.

Here’s a few examples.

The Bahamas, a popular destination from Florida, are allowing travelers but you have to have a negative COVID test five days before and purchase health insurance for your trip.

Bermuda is open but you have to get tested both before and after you arrive.

For Mexico, non-essential travel is allowed by air but there are health screenings upon arrival.

In Europe, Ireland and the UK are allowing Americans, but only necessary travel is recommended and you need to quarantine for 14 days.

Keeping that all in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending you spend Thanksgiving at home with those you live with.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says even extended family gatherings are leading to infections.

“Do I want to take that risk right now or do I want to say maybe the prudent thing to do for now is to just pull back and keep it within the family unit that you live with, instead of having people from the outside come in. I’m not saying everyone should do that, but at least give it consideration,” Fauci said, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

If you do travel, the CDC suggests you should look at travel restrictions before you go.

They also recommend getting a flu shot and wear a mask in public settings like the airport.