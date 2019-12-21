ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Orlando is looking for creative ways to make up for a big drop in donations.

Orlando's Salvation Army's donations down to 42 percent

Army hopes to have raised $12,000 after 12-hour ride on Wheel

Make donations to the Salvation Army of Orlando here

Capt. Ken Chapman rode the 400-foot observation wheel at ICON Park in Orlando for 12 hours Friday. The goal was to raise awareness and money for the organization's Red Kettle Campaign.

Chapman said, "We love inclusively. We serve without discrimination. If you are hungry, we are going to find a way to feed you. If you need clothes, we are going to clothe you. If you need shelter, we are going to find a way to do that."

They are down 42 percent in donations this year compared to other seasons in Orange and Osceola counties.

"The Red kettle campaign and our direct mail campaign, we are really concerned about why it is down this year," Chapman said.



Chapman says they are hoping to raise $25,000 with the 12-hour ride.