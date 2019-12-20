Skip the beer this holiday season and go for one of the must-try Christmas cocktail recipes from popular Rochester nightspot 80W.

The owners of the bar and lounge, Marc Siwiec and Duffy Palmer, are celebrating one year in business and have lots to be grateful for.

"This is a great time of year that we actually get to focus on and concentrate on what it is that we are grateful for," Siwiec said. "There is a lot. We have been open 14 months and people have been very, very kind to us and they keep coming back, so we are thrilled."

Let's jump right into the holiday break and weekend parties with some signature cocktails & mocktails to capture the flavor of holiday time. We've got some holiday drink recipes at @80WRochester LIVE 📺 #YourMorningRochester #holidayspirit #partyideas #ROC @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/pBOJGh7oWN — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 20, 2019

80W’s cocktail menu has a little bit of holiday in every drink, using freshly picked rosemary, fresh squeezed juices, nutmeg and all-spice.

"Everything here is freshly made. One of the great things about our bartenders is that they are amazing. They are chemists more than they are bartenders," said Siwiec.

Triston Dunlap is mixing “Beyond Repair” —with fresh thyme! Check out some holiday cocktails and non-alcohol festive drinks for your next party! @80w #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/gqLHV0vKZz — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 20, 2019

Bartender Triston Dunlap made us 80W's top-selling cocktail, the Black Briar.

"This cocktail is absolutely amazing," said Dunlap. "It has Four Roses bourbon, a little bit of sweet vermouth, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and dry curacao, which is basically like adult triple sec."

Dunlap says when it comes to cocktailing at home, have fun and keep it simple. Add color and seasonal flavors.

80W is hosting a New Year Eve’s dinner with a three- or five-course dinner and drink pairing. The lounge is located on Lawrence Street just off East Avenue in Rochester.