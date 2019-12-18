FLORIDA — With one week until Christmas, many holiday gift givers want to make sure presents are delivered on time. Here are some key shipping deadlines for you.

See what the deadlines are for UPS, Amazon and others

Wednesday is the last day to use standard shipping on Amazon, but if you are a Prime member, you can ship as late as Sunday.

If you are using FedEx, you have until Friday to use two-day shipping.

Friday is also the deadline for first class mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

Priority Mail needs to be in by Saturday.

And if you are shipping with UPS, the three-day deadline is Thursday. Two-day shipping stops on Friday and next-day shipping ends next Monday, the day before Christmas Eve.