CELEBRATION, Fla. — Debi Jackson is one of five kids who was raised in a household with a single parent, which meant that Christmas decorations did not come easy.

Holiday Home Tour and Winter Wonderland is happening this weekend

"I always imagined someday I would have a tree of my own," Jackson said. Today she is surrounded by them, as part of the Holiday Home Tour and Winter Wonderland event.

Jackson volunteers every year.

"This is a dream … Every year my vision … I go to bed with a lot of ideas going through my head and it becomes reality," Jackson said.

Folks can go inside 11 homes and check out the holiday decorations on a self-guided tour. Orlando City Soccer, childhood games, Disney; there is a theme for everything.

In addition, it is all part of the Winter Wonderland inside of Celebration's Town Hall.

The Winter Wonderland is made up of festive trees and tables capes, all for sale. Profits go to the Celebration Foundation, which nurtures the youth, empowers the elderly and awards scholarships.

"One of the better things that really touches my heart … I try not to get emotional," Jackson explained. "But we feed the children and that's a big issue in Osceola County."

Last year the Holiday Home Tour and Winter Wonderland raised $60,000 for the Celebration Foundation. This year, they want to raise even more.

"But really the Celebration Foundation is the heart of our town," said Kathleen Sipio, the executive director.

This event has not even started yet but Jackson is already thinking ahead.

"That's why I do it. I do it because there is passion but I also do it for the reaction of it," Jackson added.

Saturday, December 7, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.