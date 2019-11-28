ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 700 deserving people in Central Florida got a hot holiday meal as part of the Orlando Magic's annual Thanksgiving breakfast.

Coalition for the Homeless residents were given warm meal

Orlando Magic Community ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw joined CEO Alex Martins and dozens of other staff and family volunteers at the Coalition for the Homeless .

The tradition of more than 25 years includes an open breakfast for coalition residents and members of the community who otherwise could not celebrate Thanksgiving.

Brett Thomas of Orlando says he would not have had breakfast otherwise. To him, Thursday’s celebration was more about the meal; it was about the company.

"You can't beat that with a million bucks, so I feel good about that," he told Spectrum News 13. "You got the little kids helping you too. So that's good. That's a good thing."

The Magic also hosted a special carnival for children at the coalition's campus.