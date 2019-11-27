ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is a big travel day for many as they make their flights to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving. However, bad weather in parts of the country could delay passengers.

Other parts of the country are seeing snow and ice

Check your flight status at the Orlando International Airport here

While we will have sunshine here in Orlando, other parts of the country will need much warmer clothing and perhaps a snow shovel.

In Washington state, icy roads and an isolated snow storm have already caused major headaches for drivers.

Down in Nebraska, officials say they were called to at least 15 accidents caused by snow and slick roads.

Spectrum News 13 weather experts say powerful storms are creating hazardous conditions for spots in the western and central sections of the country.

See the colors of the 🎄 tree at @MCO? Thats not exactly what you want to see on the arrival and departure monitors. Reds & yellows are starting to pop up which travelers do not want to see. @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/Mw8Nm45We5 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 27, 2019

Some travelers at the Orlando International Airport who are headed to the Northeast are already concerned about some chilly conditions.

"We’re not looking forward to any bad weather because we live in a warm place. We just got off a cruise in the Caribbean so we came back to change in to warm clothes which we don’t have much of after living in Florida since 1989,” said Lynn and Dave Grant, who are flying to Connecticut.

Starting Wednesday, Northeast residents will have ferocious guests of winds. In fact, the harsh conditions may force the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to not use its iconic huge balloons during the annual event.