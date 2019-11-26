ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is just two days away and a local law firm in Orlando will be giving away several hundred turkeys Tuesday morning to families in need.

Penda Law Firm has been giving turkeys away to families for 11 years

The giveaway is from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Get more holiday coverage here

Several hundred turkeys will be given away by the Pendas Law Firm to families in need. This is their 11th year of hosting this event.

The line for a free turkey is getting bigger and bigger. 🦃 @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/QlDJfmXHEJ — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 26, 2019

Turkeys will begin to be distributed at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Many families this holiday are in need of a meal or are food insecure, but State Rep. Wengay Newton said a recent In focus that people in need should not be ashamed to ask for or seek help.

"Put the pride aside, there's plenty of resources out there, plenty of food, and I know you don't want anyone to know but being able to provide a nutritious meal healthy meal for your family and kids is more important than someone shaming on your pride because I know that's what it's all about," he said.

Folks are lining up for their free turkey outside the Pendas Law Firm. We will have live coverage on @MyNews13

First people arrived around 4 this morning. #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/eubjtL3jbi — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) November 26, 2019

The turkey giveaway will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pendas Law Firm at:

625 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL, 32803