ORLANDO, Fla. — On Sunday morning, the Jack Kazanzas Star made its grand return to downtown Orlando.

Crews spent Sunday morning raising the 600-pound star 50 feet over Orange Avenue as a sign that the holiday season has started.

The tradition of installing the star dates back to the 1950s. As legend has it, two rival department stores, Ivey's and Dickson & Ives, joined together to hang the star between their two buildings across Orange Avenue.

In the 1980s, after the department stores had closed, Orlando resident Jack Kazanzas campaigned to raise funds to replace the star, which had fallen into disrepair.

The star received an upgrade in 2010, when the city rewired it to feature more than 4,000 LED lights.

