Foodlink's ability to put food on the table for so many families in need is possible because of so many generous community partnerships.

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers has set-up Foodlink donation bins this holiday season at all 31 of its Rochester-area locations to collect as much food and cash donations as it can for Foodlink.

"We are just so proud at Monro to give back to our hometown where the company was founded and where we still operate and maintain our national operations. We are so excited to partner with Foodlink. They are such an incredibly important organization to essentially keep the wellness and the nutrition of our community going and they do this every day," said Rob Rajkowski, chief operating officer for Monro Inc.

Monro will give anyone who donates, a coupon book for auto service savings. Monro is also providing free automotive services to families in need.

Foodlink distributes 19 million pounds of food each year to agencies in 10 counties.

This is one of the many reasons I ❤️Rochester. Neighbors helping neighbors. Look at how full this donation box is for @FoodlinkNY These are set up at 31 @MonroAutoTire @MrTireAuto around Greater Rochester now -Nov 26. #donate #volunteer #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/f2n9UoKfXx — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 15, 2019

“It is incredibly important and we are grateful and proud to be partnering with Monro on this project. Their customers and staff have been so generous and it is going to make a huge impact. We have over 150,000 individuals in our community who are food insecure so we rely heavily on community and public support,“ said Julie Burke, director of development for Foodlink.

Did you know a $1 donation to @FoodlinkNY provides THREE meals to people in need. There’s lots of ways to help — donate food, money or your time! #bekind #volunteer #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #ROC pic.twitter.com/DYlNBk030X — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 15, 2019

The donation boxes will be set up at Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers around Rochester until Tues. Nov 26.