ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in more than a decade, the state high school football championships this year won't be held in Orlando.

Starting this year , the state championships will be held in two cities, Tallahassee (Classes 1A-3A) and Daytona Beach (Classes 4A-8A), the Florida High School Athletic Association said Friday.

The move will be for at least through 2021.

The FHSAA had been in contract negotiations with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to keep the games in Orlando.

"We want to host marquee events, and certainly to host the marquee high school state championship football event in an incredibly popular sport is a big deal to our community," GOSC CEO Jason Siegel said in December.

Now, instead of one site for the championships, the games will be split between two over two weeks.

"After listening to feedback from our membership, we felt having two locations stretched out over two weeks made the most sense," FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn said on the FHSAA website.

Games in Tallahassee will be played at Gene Cox Stadium, and in Daytona Beach at Daytona Stadium.